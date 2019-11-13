Apps to help you sleep

We all know how important sleep is and how rough the following day can be when we struggle with it on any given night.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, using the right app to help you relax and fall asleep can make all the difference in the world.

Calm offers calming exercises and breathing techniques to help you relax, The new Sleep Stories section features a great mix of voice talent to lull you to sleep. There’s also s a mindful walking meditation, and calming exercises you can access right from your Apple watch. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium services available.

Headpace teaches you how to meditate, breathe, and live mindfully. There are sleep meditations, sleep sounds, and specially-designed sleepcasts to guide you to a place of rest. It’s perfect whether you have trouble falling asleep, or regularly wake up in the middle of the night. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium services available

Slumber is a collection of ultra-relaxing sleep inducing stories and meditations designed to beat insomnia and help you fall asleep quickly every single night. All slumber episodes are designed to put you in a state of deep calm, and help to turn off your mind. Nature sounds and background effects create the perfect ambiance to help you stay asleep all night. The app is free for iOS with premium services available for purchase.