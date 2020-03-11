Bible Apps for Lent 2020

This time of year is especially meaningful to many religions and likely has many people wanting to delve deeper into their religious studies.

Doing so can be convenient and easy with one of the apps highlighted by PC Mike Wendland this week.

The app called Bible offers more than 1,000 Bible translations in nearly 800 different languages. You can add images, highlights, bookmarks, and public or private notes. It also features audio options and hundreds of study plans.The app is free for iOS, Android, and Amazon Kindle.

NIV Bible by Olive Tree equips users with easy-to-use Bible study tools and resources The app includes daily reading plans, devotionals, Bible maps, commentaries and more. Additionally, you don’t need a WiFi connection to access your Bible, audio Bible, or any other Bible study tools. If your phone is working, so is your offline Bible app. The app is free for iOS and Android.

#Bible is the name of an app for those who seek to discover God through Bible stories, verses, and music. Receive verses for inspiration and sharing with loved ones. Each day a new verse is sent out — it’s kind of like receiving a message from a dear friend who loves you and wants you to be happy. The app is free for iOS.