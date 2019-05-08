Cycling apps

Biking is a favorite outdoor activity for many this time of year, whether riding around town, hitting the road or heading out to dirt trails.

To get the most out of your rides, however, you might want to consider downloading an app or two as PC Mike Wendland explains.

Let’s start with the Bikemap app. Discover bike sharing stations, repair shops, bicycle parking, e-bike charging stations and more. Choose out of more than 3.7 million user routes and discover, navigate and track a new bike tour every day. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Those who mostly do road riding should consider the Cyclemeter app. The app makes your smartphone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more. View your workouts to track progressand strive for improvement. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Runtastic Mountain Bike GPS caters to dirt trail riders. Track your rides, tours and trails with your smartphone, monitor your training progress and compare your performance with your friends’. It also has an audio coach to keep you posted on progress, live tracking so others can see where you are, and thousands of bike routes. The app is free for iOS and Android.