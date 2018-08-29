Homework help apps

Everyone knows that with the start of the school year, homework aplenty is on the way.

What you might not know is that it can be a bit easier with the help of the right app as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Those who struggle with math will benefit from the app called Photomath. Simply point the camera on your smartphone or tablet at a math problem – even if it’s handwritten. The app vprovides the answer and step-by-step instructions so users can learn before a big test. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The app called Brainly takes a social approach to homework. The developers say it’s like having about 60 million study partners in the areas of math, social studies, science, English, foreign languages and more. ask a question in any of the fields and get answers within minutes. Answers are monitored by moderators. It’s available 24/7 and free for iOS and Android.

The Helpster Homework Tutor provides expert tutors in grades kindergarten through graduate school who are available 24/7 to provide on-demand answers and step-by-step solutions. Cheating on quizzes and tests is prohibited per the app’s terms and conditions. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.