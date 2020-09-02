Homework Helper Apps for 2020

One way or another, it’s back to school time and students are going to need all the help they can get with their academics this year.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of apps can help students and parents alike.

Quizlet helps learn a new language, test vocabulary knowledge, and study subjects like math, chemistry, and biology with note cards and learning games. An especially useful feature is that it works offline – perfect for use during vacations, long drives, etc. The app is free for iOS and Android with in-app purchases available.

Socratic is an app that uses the power of your camera phone or tablet and Google search to find the answers to questions in various subjects. Diagrams show up for math problems. For other subjects, students will be presented useful answers and tools, including scholarly articles. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The app called Photomath is for those who struggle with math — both parents and students —Simply point the camera on your smartphone or tablet at a math problem – even if it’s handwritten. The app provides the answer and step-by-step instructions. The app is free for iOS and Android.