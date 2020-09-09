Best Video Editing Apps [2020}

One of the great things about our smartphones are the ability to shoot and edit videos.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, there are a number of apps that can help you up your video shooting and editing game.

Here are PC Mikes choice for the Best Video Editing Apps for 2020:

LumaFusion is designed for efficiency, with multi-track editing, real-time preview, animated transitions, a powerful titler, and excellent audio effects. Some say it’s the closest you’ll get to desktop-grade video-editing app on your iPad or iPhone. The app is $29.99 for iOS.

Filmic Pro is a video editor all about options. You can choose from eight aspect ratios, various resolutions from standard to the super hi-def 4K and you can change the frame rate from 24 frames per second to 240.Time-lapse options let you extend that down to a single frame per minute. The app is $14.99 for iOS and Android.

VideoGrade is a great app to bring somewhat mundane videos to life. Simply load a video and put the high-quality filters to work.. Whether you want to radically change the look of your videos, correct defects like color cast or poor lighting or subtly enhance them, VideoGrade delivers. The app is $5.99 for iOS.