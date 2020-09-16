Remembering passwords is a way of life these days — and so is the frustration that can come with forgetting the one you need at any time. PC Mike Wendland has the 3 Best Password Manager Apps that will do the remembering for you.

Here’s the video, with links to the 3 best password manager apps below:

The 3 Best Password Manager Apps

Keeper Password Manager manages passwords across multiple devices, with two-factor authentication support and no limit on the number of passwords you can store. As a bonus feature, it has the ability to lock confidential files, photos, and videos in a secure encrypted vault. The app is available for iOS and Android with various subscription plans available for purchase.

LastPass is a password manager that securely stores your passwords and personal information in a secure vault. As you visit apps and sites, LastPass autofills your login credentials. All you have to do is remember your LastPass master password, and LastPass will autofill logins for you. It works across all your devices, including phones, tablets, and personal computers. The app is free for iOS and Android with various subscription plans available for purchase.

Dashlane Password Manager remembers passwords and the info needed to fill out online forms. The best feature about Dashlane is an ability to change a password in bulk, a huge time saver. It’s also known for its security features that go above and beyond. Dashlane offers a free version as well as the option to pay for additional features. It’s available for iOS and Android.