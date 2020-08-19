Secure Messaging Apps for 2020

When it comes to communicating with others, the ability to send instant messages with our smartphones and tablets offers great convenience.

But many instant messaging apps are criticized for not offering enough privacy.

Fortunately, PC Mike Wendland has three great options to ensure your conversations are safe and private.

Threema lets you make end-to-end encrypted voice calls, send texts and voice messages, share videos, and even conduct polls. Messages are deleted after delivery, and local files from conversations are encrypted. Several other features are in place to protect user privacy, too. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.

Telegram messenger app connects people via a unique distributed network of worldwide data centers. A syncing feature lets you send and access messages from all your devices at once with the ability to start a conversation on your phone and finish it on your tablet or computer. You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos and documents, and even set up bots for specific tasks. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Signal offers advanced privacy and is used by millions for everyday sending and receiving messages, as well as HD voice and video calls. The app secures your conversations end to end. As a bonus, you can use your existing phone number and address book to securely