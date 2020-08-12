Real Estate Apps for buying and selling homes

Buying a home is probably the most expensive purchase you will ever make in your life, which means it’s best to go into it with the best knowledge and information to get the best deal possible.

Real estate apps can help you do this and can give you greater insight into the market where you’re looking to make a purchase, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Zillow tells users estimated home values, past sale prices, and more for virtually every home in the U.S. Owners can track their estimated home value over time and get insights into a potential sale price if you decide it’s time to move. For buyers, Zillow‘s app shows home prices by location to zero in on your next home. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Homesnap has the regular Multilist-powered search features tand adds messaging and sharing features to simplify home buying with a spouse or partner or others. HomeSnap also claims real-time access to new and updated listings as quickly as possible. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Trulia offers very focused tools for one purpose — finding a new home. Filter your search by specific home features, such as hardwood floors, number of bedrooms, location and whatnot so you only see and review homes that could meet your needs. The app is free for iOS and Android.