Apps to track package shipments

With shopping restrictions still in place for much of the country as a result of COVID-19, many of us continue turning to online sellers for our purchases.

Keeping track of the purchases can be a big job, but PC Mike Wendland offers some apps that can help.

Shop provides map tracking and real time updates from your shopping cart to your home. No need to copy and paste package tracking or shipping codes, because Shop takes care of it for you. Shop also keeps track of your current and past online shopping orders, receipts, and even stores’ return policies. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Slice by Rakuten automatically grabs tracking numbers from your email and sends push notifications when your packages are being shipped or when they’re out for delivery. It also tracks price drops for items you want to purchase, finds product recalls, and deals on products. The app is free for iOS and Android.

ParcelTrack is all about package tracking. It has a Notification Center Widget that lets you quickly and easily track packages without even having to unlock your phone. It’s is free to use with iOS and Android, but there is a one-time $2.99 in-app purchase for some additional features.