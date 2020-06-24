Stressed out? Try these meditation apps for 2020

With so much stress- and anxiety-inducing headlines these days, it can be tough for many to step back and unwind.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of meditation-based apps can help you relax.

Shine is your support system for daily stress and anxiety, with an audio library of more than 500 original meditations, bedtime stories, and ambient music to help you shift your mindset or mood… and to feel more in control of your thoughts, feelings, and actions. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Sanvello for Stress & Anxiety is an app that helps you understand you. It gives you clinically validated techniques to help you manage your moods and thoughts, so you can understand what works for you to feel better. Sanvello is rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy. It’s routinely reviewed by clinical experts and studied in journals. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Unplug Meditation is an app that delivers guided meditation videos led by world famous teachers. With Unplug Meditation you’ll find guided meditation sessions for any situation. Whether you need better sleep, less stress and anxiety, a quick break at work, or meditation for kids, Unplug has it. The app is free for iOS and Android.