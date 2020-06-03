Fishing apps 2020

By June 3, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

With summer on the horizon and people looking to get outdoors more and more, fishing apps are currently ranking among the most popular.

PC Mike Wendland reports this week on three great apps that can help you get your fish on.

Fishbrain is currently the no. 1 fishing app, serving as a personal fishing log, map, and forecasting tool. Other features explore the most effective baits, and you can know exactly what you’ve caught with the app’s species recognition tool. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Fishing Points lets you to save and find your favorite fishing locations and trolling paths. There are satellite views from Google Maps or you can use offline mode with nautical charts for boating whether on open seas, lakes or rivers and delivers.The app is free for iOS and Android.

BassForce puts the expertise of the greatest bass anglers of all time right at your fingertips. Just input the conditions for your fishing day and the app’s pros will show you the specific baits have worked for them under those exact same conditions. The app is free for iOS.

