Book and manage your lawn care via an app

Now you can Book your lawn care through an app!

The rise of on-demand services like Uber and DoorDash are creating the way business is done today — and now you can add yard work to the mix.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a growing number of apps can make cutting your lawn and other yard work as simple as a push of a button.

LawnGuru arranges for lawn and landscape services. Enter your address and use the app’s automated measuring tools for instant pricing on lawn mowing, yard cleanups, weeding, or planting. Submit a quote request and receive multiple bids from those working in your neighborhood. The app is free for iOS and Android.

TaskEasy Yard Care arrangesr lawn care from local, screened, and insured contractors in your area in a matter of minutes. Get a free estimate by simply entering your address. You can also arrange recurring lawn maintenance. The app is free iOS and Android.

GreenPal lets you list your lawn, and get back five grass cutting bids within 24 hours from local pros. It vets local professionals by checking out their equipment, talking with their customers, and even a bank check to make sure you get reliable help. The app is free for iOS and Android.