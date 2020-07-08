Best Road Trip Apps for 2020

Many Americans will be hitting the road during the course of the next couple of months, heading out for summer vacation.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, you might want to consider downloading an app or two while packing your bathing suits and towels.

GasBuddy helps you find the lowest price for gas. It is easy to use and navigate. Simply search by zip code, city or state. The huge number of users contribute by updating prices regularly, meaning the app is consistently up-to-date. One unique feature of GasBuddy is its so-called “Gas Price Heat Map” that shows gas price per gallon across the United States and Canada. The app is free for iOS and Android.

IExit Interstate Guide is a must-have on your next road trip. It figures out where you are on the Interstate, and shows you what’s ahead. That means the app can help you find gas, food, and a place to stay for the night. Use the app’s search function to find a specific restaurant chain or amenity, such as WiFi. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Roadtrippers is a map app that’s built for travelers. Plan your road trip with friends or find an amazing place nearby you never knew existed. Discover millions of places, like local diners and quirky roadside attractions, or scenic points, national parks, and hotels. Get inspiration from the app’s pre-made trip guides of some of the most interesting and once-in-a-lifetime routes you need to see at least once. The app is free for iOS and Android.