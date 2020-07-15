Apps to help with your medications

Medications are important to many people for various reasons, but one thing is certain: managing your pills can be a pain.

As PC Mike Wendland reports, a number of apps can help make medication management a breeze.

RxSaver can help you save up to 85 percent when paying for medications. It’s 100 percent free and there are no membership fees. Simply search to see if RxSaver beats your health insurance. If the RxSaver prescription coupon offers a better price than your insurance copay, simply use the coupon instead of your insurance for the prescription. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Once you have your medications, you need to remember when to take them. That’s where the app called Medisafe Pill Reminder comes in. The app creates a report for your physician or nurse, and even has fun ringtones you can set as your reminders. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium upgrades available for purchase.

If you simply want to know more about the pills in your cabinet, consider the Pill Identifier app, a searchable database that includes more than 24,000 prescription and over-the-counter medications available in the U.S. Search by imprint, drug name, shape and color. The app is 99 cents for iOS and Android.