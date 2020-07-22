By July 22, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Apps to print up your smartphone photos

We use our smartphones to take pictures all the time, but have you ever longed for the days when you would take a picture with a film camera and get an actual print out?

In his report this week, PC Mike Wendland show you three apps to help you do just that —  create picture printouts.

Shutterfly offers free prints are available in 4×4 and 6×6 inch sizes. You just pay the shipping costs. Shutterfly also has larger prints — up to 20×30 — and photo books that you can purchase as well as posters canvases, and framed prints. Also, you can use the one-hour pickup service for 4×6 prints from your local Target, Walgreens, or CVS Pharmacy. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Print Studio offers classic prints, gorgeous photo books, and stunning wall art. Prints are available in a range of sizes and finishes. There are standard-sized prints, photo strips, and poster collages. You can even print wide panoramas and large format prints. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Printastic is best known for its customizable photo books — a great way to print a collection of your favorite pictures. There are different sizes to choose from, from small to giamt sized coffee table bools/ Covers can be hard or soft. And you have

Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.