Apps to print up your smartphone photos

We use our smartphones to take pictures all the time, but have you ever longed for the days when you would take a picture with a film camera and get an actual print out?

In his report this week, PC Mike Wendland show you three apps to help you do just that — create picture printouts.

Shutterfly offers free prints are available in 4×4 and 6×6 inch sizes. You just pay the shipping costs. Shutterfly also has larger prints — up to 20×30 — and photo books that you can purchase as well as posters canvases, and framed prints. Also, you can use the one-hour pickup service for 4×6 prints from your local Target, Walgreens, or CVS Pharmacy. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Print Studio offers classic prints, gorgeous photo books, and stunning wall art. Prints are available in a range of sizes and finishes. There are standard-sized prints, photo strips, and poster collages. You can even print wide panoramas and large format prints. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Printastic is best known for its customizable photo books — a great way to print a collection of your favorite pictures. There are different sizes to choose from, from small to giamt sized coffee table bools/ Covers can be hard or soft. And you have