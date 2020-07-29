Apps to block robocalls and phone spam

By July 29, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Robocalls already are bad enough, but things are only going to get worse as Election Day approaches.

Have no fear, however, as PC Mike Wendland is here to give you a fighting chance with apps designed to block those annoying spam phone calls.

Nomorobo offers real-time protection from more than 2.5 million annoying robocallers, telemarketers, and phone scammers. Set up the app to block or identify robocalls, block calls designed to look like they come from a local number but are really unwanted calls, and even get protection from text spam and phishing attempts. The app is free for iOS and Android with a monthly subscription cost of $1.99 after a trial period.

RoboKiller developers claim the app can reduce unwanted calls by up to 99 percent. Features include real-time caller ID, and a continually updated list of spammers… more than 1 million as of now, with more updated daily. The app also has an interesting feature that allows users to automatically answer with silence, fake messages, and more. The app is free for iOS and Android, though a subscription is required after an initial trial.

Mr. Number has a suite of features to help you manage your calls and contacts: block specific phone numbers with ease, protect yourself from ‘spoofed’ phone number scams, and benefit from industry-leading spam detection technology that is always working in the background to keep you free of robocalls. The app is free for iOS and Android with a monthly subscription fee of $2.99.

