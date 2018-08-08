Organizer and To-Do List apps

As the school year quickly approaches, schedules for many are about to get a whole lot busier.

Keeping track of everything from school projects and sports practices to planning grocery shopping lists can be much easier with the help of some great apps, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

Cozi Family Organizer is perfect for busy families. The app offers a shared calendar color-coded for each family member. You see who’s going where, and when – an especially useful feature for parents who need to know, say, what time football practice ends and more. The calendar gets synced by other members of your so-called Cozi circle. There’s lists and journals, too The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available.

Things 3 is a powerful To-Do list, providing the ability to enter notes for organization, create goals, the steps to achieve them, and effectively plan your time task by task. Another feature allows for planning of daily activities, while creating a custom workflow. The app is $9.99 for iOS.

The Any.do app syncs seamlessly between mobile, desktop, web and tablet. It keeps your to-do list, tasks, reminders, calendar and agenda in one spot that everyone in your family can access. It also offers several other features, too, such as the ability to create shopping lists and receive reminder alerts. The app is free for iOS and Android.