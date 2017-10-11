Parental Control Apps

Many of us are familiar with the battle between parents and kids when it comes to how much time they spend on their smartphones and tablets these days.

In his report this week, however, PC Mike Wendland highlights apps that can put an end to such battles.

OurPact allows parents to block device activity for scheduled times. Parents can block texting, web browsing and even specific apps. OurPact also has a geolocation function that can allow parents to check in and see where their kids might be. The app is free with premium features available for purchase for iOS and Android devices.

Kidslox also allows parents to access blocking for specific times, like when they are supposed to be doing homework, or at bedtime. Kidslox blocks apps, including games, along with social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. There’s even a full ‘lockdown mode.’ The app is available for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

The app called Screen Time lets parents to set a timer on a kid’s device. When all the time is used up, the app blocks out games, social media, messaging, and all downloaded apps. The app also lets parents lock kids out of their devices remotely. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.