By November 1, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Photo Editing Apps for 2017

Our smartphones are full of pictures, but sometimes we want to improve or fix certain images before sharing them with the rest of the world.

That’s where photo editing apps come in, and PC Mike Wendland has three of the more popular ones these days.

Afterlight is a straight forward image editing option that delivers powerful, quick tools. That includes 15 unique adjustments,and 79 filters to create one-of-a-kind edits to your images. There are more traditional options, too, like cropping and straightening. The app is 99 cents for iOS and Android.

TouchRetouch is aptly named. It removes stuff from images that you don’t want. Say you take a picture of a unique landmark while traveling and someone photo bombs you. Or whatever else you feel is ruining your images. Use TouchRetouch to make unwanted objects almost instantly disappear. The app is $1.99 for iOS and Android.

LightX offers a wide range of simple effects, like color splash and blur effects. LightX also has advanced editing tools like color mixing, curves, and the ability to tweak a photo’s saturation, contrast, exposure, hue, shadows, highlights, and more. The app is $1.99 for iOS and currently in beta for Android.

Related posts:

  1. Great photo editing apps
  2. Three very powerful photo editing apps
  3. From Snapshot to Masterpiece: Photo Editing Apps Help You Take Pics Like a Pro
  4. Photo Enhancing Apps
Posted in: Mike's NBC-TV stories

About the Author:

Mike is a veteran journalist whose video "PC Mike" reports have been distributed weekly to all 215 NBC-TV stations since 1994, making him one of the most experienced tech reporters in the country. His tech stories and videos have appeared on MSNBC, CNBC, the Today Show, The New York Times, USA Today and in numerous national newspapers and magazines. In addition to the PC Mike tech blog, he also publishes the Roadtreking.com RV Travel Blog in which he travels North America in an RV reporting about interesting people and places.