Scanner Apps

If you’ve ever wished you could use a scanner without, well, the scanner, you’re in luck – there are some amazing apps that can help.

The best part is it’s as easy as taking a picture.

The app called Scanner for Me instantly scans and prints any written, printed, or graphic material – everything from business cards to receipts for tracking expenses. Scans go to a smartphone’s camera roll to be printed or shared. Scans can be edited with borders, filters, contrast adjustments, and more. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The developers of the app iScanner say it’s been downloaded by more than 10 million users. It scans just about anything, from books and paper notes to whiteboards and everything between. The app allows for image enhancement, shadow and noise removal, automatic perspective correction and more. It’s $4.99 for iOS.

Android users should consider CamScanner. It uses your smartphone’s camera to scan printed documents, receipts, business cards and more. Finish a scan, and CamScanner analyzes the content of the image to automatically organize