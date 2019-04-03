Severe weather apps

Now that spring has sprung, it’s a great time to prepare for the worst when it comes to the potential devastation that can be brought by Mother Nature.

Part of that preparation should include adding a severe weather app to your smartphone or tablet, as PC Mike Wendland explains.

The Storm Radar app brings you up-to-date high-definition radar provided by NOAA. In fact, Storm Radar lets you view weather patterns up to six hours ahead of time where you live. Allow the app to send you notifications and you won’t even have to keep checking the app for bad weather that might be on the way. The app is free for iOS and Android.

weather forecasts and much more. Features include a radar overlay that shows areas of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation in high resolution and vivid colors. Set your device to received alerts from the app whenever severe weather is on the way, too. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The Weatb her Radar app from AccuWeather goes beyond your local forecast to provide a daily snapshot of the UV index, visibility, allergy, precipitation and air quality reports, all the information can be accessed directly via the app. Look ahead 15 days to ensure you’re prepared for any weather or use the app’s MinuteCast feature for hyper current and local forecasts. The app is free for iOS and Android.