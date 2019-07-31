Style and Fashion Apps

We’ve all been there — standing in front of a closet full of clothes and unable to decide what to wear.

Of course, we’d all love our own personal assistant to help manage our wardrobes, but as PC Mike Wendland reports, you can have the next best thing with the right app.

Closet+ is pretty cool. Upload pictures of all your clothes, and use the calendar to plan outfits. It’s user friendly and super simple, so it shouldn’t take most users long at all to get the hang of it. It also lets you plan packing lists before traveling, and manage multiple closets. The app is free for iOS.

Stylebook is an app all about maximum closet planning. See what you wear and what you don’t wear, so you can incorporate them into your outfits more, donate to charities, or even possibly sell them. There’s also an inspiration section to help you with future fashion purchases. The app is $3.99 for iOS.

The GlamOutfit app takes a more social approach by allowing you to connect and share tips with other users. Ask online friends to put an outfit together for you. If you allow it, the other users can have access to your photo closet to create outfits for you using your own items — kind of like having countless personal stylists. The app is free for iOS and Android.