Summer Travel Apps

It’s the summer travel season and that means lots of people are hitting the roads, trying to see what the world has to offer.

One easy way to find some of those things is to use an app specific to sightseeing.

Field Trip helps you find cool, hidden, and unique things nearby. It runs in the background on your phone and notifies you when you get close to something that could be of interest. That includes everything from local historic sites to the latest and best places to shop, eat, and have fun. Information comes from various credible sources, too, so you can feel comfortable putting this one to work for you. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Citymaps is a map made for travelers, offering information on locations around the world about everything from where to sleep, what to see, what to do, and even where to eat. What makes Citymaps especially unique is its ability to work offline, as in no need to connect to a WiFi network or use your data plan. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Roadtrippers lets you browse for ideas, map out routes, find ratings for lodging and attractions – even estimate fuel costs. One of the coolest features about Roadtrippers are the two sections called Stories and Guides in which staff writers and contributors deliver info about their own personal experiences. The app is free for iOS and Android.