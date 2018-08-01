Vegan and Raw Food Recipe Apps

Recent studies show more and more people are opting to go vegan or eat plant-based foods, choosing what many believe to be a healthier lifestyle.

Whether you’re an newbie or veteran vega, a number of popular apps are available to help you along the way, as PC Mike Wendland reports.

The Oh She Glows app delivers plant-based meal ideas along with closeup photos to accompany the more than 140 recipes, most if which are also gluten-free. Simply search recipes by title, ingredient, meal or dish type. Create a list of favorites to try, too. The app is $1.99 for iOS and Android.

FullyRaw by Kristina offers recipes for raw juices, smoothies, salads, desserts, and main dishes with instructional videos, grocery shopping lists and exclusive content. The app recipes are easy to follow, whether you are looking to be fully raw or just trying to get more fruits and vegetables in your diet. The app is $3.99 for iOS with an Android version coming soon.

Rawvana’s Raw Recipes has more than 110 easy-to-follow raw vegan recipes ranging from raw vegan hamburger and raw pizza to mango tostadas and coconut cookies. All recipes have high-resolution images and step-by-step instructions. You can also follow along by watching videos. The app is $2.99 for iOS and Android.