The Best in To-Do List Apps

If you’ve ever missed an important appointment – or even forgot to pick up some milk or diapers – you aren’t alone.

By using the right task management app, however, you can almost be guaranteed to stay on track.

Remember the Milk makes it easy to do just that, and lots more. Create and prioritize to-do lists and get reminders via email text or Tweets. You can share with family and friends, too and integrate with other platforms like Google Calendar and Evernote. The app is free for iOS, Android, and Blackberry with premium services available for purchase.

Things helps you remember, well, things you have or want to do. Input tasks, and then check them off when completed. You ca juggle multiple projects and organize by categories to make it simple to always know what you have to do for work, with family, and so on. The app is free for iOS.

The app called 24me manage all your calendars, tasks, notes, and personal accounts. It then generates your daily tasks and events that can be checked off with a simply tap of a button. It integrates well with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and more. It can even give you head’s up if it’s going to rain. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium services available.