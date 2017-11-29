Apps to track delivery of all your gift shipments

With Americans spending a reported $5 billion on Black Friday alone this holiday season, a lot of packages are being shipped and delivered, one way or another.

PC Mike Wendland brings you three great apps to help manage all those purchases and deliveries.

The Slice app sends you updates at every stage of the shipping process, like when a package is out for delivery and when it lands at its final destination. Not only that, but Slice will also give you a head’s up if a price drops right after you bought it. It works with Apple Watch, too. Slice is free for iOS and Android.

ParcelTrack integrates shipments from more than 50 delivery services into a single app so you can stay on top of delivery status. ParcelTrack predicts just when when packages will be delivered and also has a feature that keeps a record of everything purchased, making it easy to quickly reference. The app is free for iOS and Android.

AfterShip also organizes all your tracking numbers in a single location, providing notifications of each package you’re expecting at every stop along the way. The thing that makes AfterShip unique is the number of carriers it works with – a whopping 430 and growing. The app is free for iOS and Android.