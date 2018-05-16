Fishing apps

By May 16, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

As temperatures rise across the country, so, too, does the amount of people heading out to fish.

In this week’s report, PC Mike Wendland give you three apps to consider adding to your arsenal of fishing gear.

Navionics gives anglers access to the same great charts contained in most high-end GPS units. Users can download maps for when your smartphones can’t get a signal. You can even access real-time weather data, including daily and hourly forecasts. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

Once you’re on the water, the app called Fishing Lures helps you decide what to use. The app helps you select a bait for whatever type of fish you are hoping to catch. Fishing Lures features a catalog of bait with details about each, such as if it’s best for trolling, casting, and more. The app is free for iOS.

Fishbrain brings a social element to fishing. You can view catches and reports from other anglers. Plus, there’s a lot of other information about fishing techniques, along with fishing maps and weather forecasts. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium features available for purchase.

