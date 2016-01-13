My top three financial apps for 2016

Whether you’ve overspent during the holidays or want to get finances in order to prep for tax season, our PC Mike Wendland says a number of apps can help.

Here are three free ones to do just that.

The Goodbudget app sets a budget for spending on specific categories like dining out and groceries. Easy-to-read graphics show you where your money is going. And you can share it with others so that you all stay on the same page when it comes to spending. The app is free for iOS and Android with paid, premium versions with more features available.

Mvelopes is a simple-to-use app that categorizes and tracks spending. You can even take pictures of receipts with your smartphone or tablet for quick and easy access. Your set budget will update as you spend and Mvelopes is able to download transactions from more than 14,000 financial institutions. The app is free for iOS and Android with paid, premium versions available.

Wally is one of the most well-known finance management apps. Wally’s clearly laid out interface makes it easy to input your spending. It even uses your device’s location settings to make identifying where you are easy. If you have specific savings goals in mind, Wally has the ability to help with that, too. The app is free for iOS and Android.