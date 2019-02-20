Photo and Video slideshow apps

Most of our smartphones are full of photos and videos taken on the fly, and if you ever wished you could do more with them, you aren’t alone.

One great option is to turn your photos into a video slideshow and PC Mike Wendland has three great apps to help you do just that.

Lomotif creates slideshows out of pictures and videos. The interface is easy to use, allowing ypu to crop, trim, cut, duplicate and delete. You can add music to your ideos with thousands of tracks available, and new music added daily. When you’re done, your video slideshow can easily be shared on Instagram, Snapchat and more. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Flipagram create slideshows from a variety of sources like camera rolls, Instagram, Facebook profiles and more. Photos can be edited and filtered, text can be added. Flipagram also allows for you to add music, from either the library or your own. It comes with its own social network where you can post videos to your profile, follow others, and more. The app is free for iOS with premium features available for purchase.

SlideShow Movie Maker makes video slideshows, with features that allow you to adjust mood, filters, and transitions. Add music from the app’s available collection or add your own. You can also select the slideshow’s length — even add a extra touches like text and stickers — before. The app is free for iOS but requires a subscription after a trial period.